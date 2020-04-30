Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $197.00. 1,492,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

