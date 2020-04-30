Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $119.36

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.67, but opened at $119.36. Roku shares last traded at $119.38, with a volume of 7,241,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,653,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.