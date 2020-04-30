Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.72. 776,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,827. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

