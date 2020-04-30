Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 to $2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.60-12.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.70.

ROP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.03. The company had a trading volume of 804,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,237. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.25 and a 200 day moving average of $346.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

