Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.60-12.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.21. The company had a trading volume of 509,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.