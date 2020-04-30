Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.13) to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 28,411,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,041,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

