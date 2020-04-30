Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $64.66, approximately 979,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 830,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,957,000 after acquiring an additional 775,985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

