Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 2,696,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,502. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Insiders have bought a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

