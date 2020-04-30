Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 1,759,651 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $789,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $869,250.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $789,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,650.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $2,160,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of -0.22. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

