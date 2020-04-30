salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 395,907 shares of company stock worth $64,634,173 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.43. 5,252,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

