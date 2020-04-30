Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ STSA traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 20,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,525. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $342.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $47,470 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

