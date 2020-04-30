Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Reduced by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 758,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,312. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.