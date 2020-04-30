Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 544,602 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,738,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 233,737 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 894,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,435. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

