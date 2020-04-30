Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

SALT traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,367. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.69. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $77.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

