Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.66.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

