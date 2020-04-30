Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires New Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,750. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

