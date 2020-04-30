Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 1,159 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 19,459,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,360,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

