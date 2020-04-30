Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,394,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 39.5% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 139,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

