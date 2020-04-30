Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after acquiring an additional 332,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.45. 1,283,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,289. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.08 and a 200-day moving average of $300.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.35.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

