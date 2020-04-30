Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,521. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.