Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,825,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,873,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $521.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

