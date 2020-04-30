Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,006.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.16. 5,204,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

