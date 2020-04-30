Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

ZTS stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. 2,905,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

