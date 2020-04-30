Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,532 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.09. 3,664,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

