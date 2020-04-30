Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,011 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Docusign stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,950. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

