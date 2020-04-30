Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 3,637 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

