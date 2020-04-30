Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 2,539,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,911. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

