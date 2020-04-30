Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $113.55. 2,191,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

