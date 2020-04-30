Scott & Selber Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,111 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.17. 5,003,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,040. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

