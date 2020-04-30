Scott & Selber Inc. Takes $637,000 Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. 1,599,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

