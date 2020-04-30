Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,658. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

