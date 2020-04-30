Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million.

NYSE CKH traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 124,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,954. The firm has a market cap of $536.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

