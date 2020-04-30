Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

TSE SES traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.71.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$765,780.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.15.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

