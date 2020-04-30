Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) rose 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.84, approximately 123,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 76,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,886.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.