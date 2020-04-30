Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 22.2% Higher

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.96, 554,527 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 492,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $418.00 million, a P/E ratio of 123.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.