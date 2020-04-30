Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) were up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.73, approximately 751,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 733,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

