Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

ST stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,415. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

