ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $325.44 and last traded at $321.99, 3,468,246 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,251,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.00.

The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $552,739.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $316,702,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

