Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 229 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in South State were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of South State by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of South State by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 45,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of South State by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 346,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. South State Corp has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

