Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 251 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after buying an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after buying an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,312,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,543. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

