Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 552 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURC. TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ HURC traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 29,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,113. The company has a market cap of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

