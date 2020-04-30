Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 838 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. 47,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.23. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Ellison purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,302 shares of company stock worth $92,836. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

