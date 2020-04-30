Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 921 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,836,000 after buying an additional 685,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,732.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 635,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after buying an additional 622,043 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after buying an additional 583,977 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,246,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,378,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,160. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.