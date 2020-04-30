Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 12,488 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. 4,065,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

