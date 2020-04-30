Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $33,391,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. 876,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,207. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

