Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,306,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

