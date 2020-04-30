Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 147 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

DLR stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,070. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

