Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 2,322 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after buying an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after buying an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of PM traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

