Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 470 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. 900,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,949. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

