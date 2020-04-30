Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $15.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $322.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

